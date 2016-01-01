Airport in Tripoli Denies an Airplane Had Trouble Landing in Libya

Airplane flying low on Tripoli on Tuesday 18 October 2016.





Tripoli— A Maatiqa airport in Tripoli, Libya denied that an airplane had difficulty landing at the airport on Tuesday saying it was on a training mission, according to Alwasat web site.



The airplane maneuvered at a low level over Tripoli for a rather long period of time before it landed on Tuesday which made people watching it believing it was having problem landing at the airport which is located at less than 5 kms from the center of the city.



The incident was heavily reported on social media and some news outlets as being some sort of an emergency landing that took a longer time.



