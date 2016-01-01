Home Contact Advertise
Thursday, 22 December, 2016, 18:31 ( 16:31 GMT )
Press Releases
Sports
Technology
Science
Book Reviews
Editorial/OP-ED
Jobs & Tenders
Advertising
About Us
Radio Zone
Place your advert on The Tripoli Post - A3 space
Airport in Tripoli Denies an Airplane Had Trouble Landing in Libya
01/01/2016
Airplane flying low on Tripoli on Tuesday 18 October 2016.


Tripoli— A Maatiqa airport in Tripoli, Libya denied that an airplane had difficulty landing at the airport on Tuesday saying it was on a training mission, according to Alwasat web site.

The airplane maneuvered at a low level over Tripoli for a rather long period of time before it landed on Tuesday which made people watching it believing it was having problem landing at the airport which is located at less than 5 kms from the center of the city.

The incident was heavily reported on social media and some news outlets as being some sort of an emergency landing that took a longer time.
 
  All fields marked with an |*| are required.

  Name*
  Email*
  Comment*
     
  Code
  Re-type Code*
     
 
   
 
     

Place your advert here
More Featured Articles
French Surveillance Plane Heading for Libya Crashes in Malta
A plane crashed Monday morning in Malta killing all five French people including French customs officials who were heading for the city of Misrata in Libya.
Army Brigade Vows to Fight New Italian Colonialism in Libya
Italy could soon find itself entangled in another anti-colonial war on its doorsteps in its neighboring Libya which will cost it dearly in lives and definitely jeopardize its economic, political and cultural interests in this North African country for the foreseeable future.
Italians Provide Weapons to ISIS in Exchange for Libyan Looted Art, Report
Italian mob is on good business relations with ISIS in Libya providing weapons to terrorists in exchange for Libyan looted artifacts that go back to the Roman and Greek eras, thanks to NATO’s disastrous continuing intervention in the country.
Place your advert here
 
© 2016 - The Tripoli Post