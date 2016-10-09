Oil Exports Up by 100% in Three Weeks Thanks to Libyan Oil Experts

NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla and top Libyan oil technical teams touring Es Sider terminal to review the maintenance works that are taking place there, 5 October 2016.







Tripoli— Libyan oil exports have now increased to more than 520,000 bpd since the Libyan National Army took control of all oil terminals in early September when total exports were about 200,000 bpd.



The National Oil Cooperation (NOC) is back to full swing managing the day-to-day oil production and exporting business through its various companies which are spread all over Libya.



On 6 October, 800,000 barrels of oil were loaded on a tanker at Zueitina oil terminal, the first in a few years, and sailed to China marking a beginning of Libya’s return to the oil international oil market.



Libya’s oil officials and experienced technical teams are more than up to the task as they coordinate their efforts in such a hugely vast country.



NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla visited Wednesday 5 October the oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf where he reviewed the ongoing maintenance works in these facilities which will restart loading crude oil on tankers as soon as possible.



Sanalla praised the homegrown oil experts in all companies for their hard work and sacrifices which are making the difference when it comes to putting Libya back to its place in the world oil market.



Speaking to reporters on 13 September as he visited Zuetina oil terminal, two days after it was liberated from militias’ control, Sanalla said “we can raise production to 600,000 b/d within four weeks and to 950,000 b/d by the end of the year from around 290,000 b/d at present”.





