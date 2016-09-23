Kerry: US to Provide $6M in Humanitarian Assistance for Libyan People

John Kerry.







Washington— US Secretary of State John Kerry announced Thursday that the United States is providing nearly $6 million in humanitarian assistance for the Libyan people.



According to a statement on the State Department’s web site, the funding “will help address critical humanitarian needs, including aid for those displaced from Sirte.”



“This contribution will support the operations of the United Nations, and other international and non-governmental organizations to help meet critical needs, including by providing food, safe drinking water, emergency medical care, hygiene kits, and basic household items to conflict-affected people in Sirte and throughout Libya,” it said.



The latest $6 million brings total US humanitarian assistance for Libyans to more than $121 million since FY 2012.



The US also encourages other donors to provide timely additional humanitarian assistance for Libyans in need.



