Thursday, 22 December, 2016, 18:27 ( 16:27 GMT )
First Oil Tanker Leaves Libya for Italy from Ras Lanuf
21/09/2016 17:56:00
The Seadelta oil tanker.



Ras Lanuf— First oil shipment has left Ras Lanuf oil terminal in Libya on Tuesday night for Italy 781,000 barrels of crude opening the way for an expected large increase of oil exports from Libya and an improvement of the economic situation.

According to an official at Harouge Oil Operations, the oil tanker Seadelta left the port of Ras Lanuf overnight Tuesday as quoted by Bloomberg.

Ras Lanuf terminal had been closed by militias since December 2016. This militia was until recently loyal to the Presidency Council of the Government of National Unity and courted by the UN Libya Envoy Martin Kobler.

Libya’s national army took control of the four strategic oil terminals on 11 September in lighting attack and turned them over to the National Oil Corporation which immediately began to prepare for oil exports.

A second tanker, the Syra, began taking on 600,000 barrels of crude at Ras Lanuf on Wednesday and was to set sail after a 10-hour loading, Nasser Delaab from the state-owned Harouge Oil Operations told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, it is expected that oil pipelines in western Libya are soon to be reopened. These pipelines connect the Sharara and El Feel oil fields in southwest Libya with Zawia refinery and Millitah gas complex on the western coast of the country.

“The events in the Oil Crescent must have made it clear to everybody that the use of blockade as a tactic in our politics is a dead end,” said NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla.

“NOC could increase production from these two fields by 250'000 bpd within the end of the year, and by 365'000 bpd by the middle of next year” through these pipelines, said Sanalla.

According to Bloomberg, “the Seadelta will be delivering its cargo into an oversupplied market in which crude is trading at about half its 2014 levels. Benchmark Brent crude was up 1.4 percent at $46.54 a barrel on Wednesday at 5:17 p.m. in Dubai.”
 
